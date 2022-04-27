 Skip to main content

Mattel Sets Goal To Slash Plastic Packaging By 25% Per Product By 2030
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2022 11:44am   Comments
  • Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) plans to reduce plastic packaging by 25% per product by 2030.
  • The new goal is featured in the company's 2021 Citizenship Report, providing a progress update on the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy.
  • Mattel's ESG strategy and goals are organized into three pillars, sustainable design and development; responsible sourcing and production; and thriving and inclusive communities.
  • The company is focused on reducing plastic materials from product packaging, including polybags, window sheets, and blister packs, as part of its packaging strategy.
  • Price Action: MAT shares are trading higher by 12% at $24.78 on the last check Wednesday.

