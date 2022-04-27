 Skip to main content

A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2022 10:46am   Comments
A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

  1. NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) - P/E: 4.17
  2. Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) - P/E: 8.9
  3. Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 3.91
  4. Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) - P/E: 7.51
  5. UGI (NYSE:UGI) - P/E: 7.11

NRG Energy has reported Q4 earnings per share at $-1.74, which has decreased by 126.36% compared to Q3, which was 6.6. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.53%, which has decreased by 0.1% from 3.63% last quarter.

Vidler Water Resources saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.06 in Q3 to $1.85 now. Most recently, Pampa Energia reported earnings per share at $0.7, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $2.36. Genie Energy's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $1.12, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.16. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.67%, which has increased by 1.77% from 3.9% last quarter.

UGI saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.34 in Q4 to $0.93 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.01%, which has decreased by 0.04% from last quarter's yield of 3.05%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

