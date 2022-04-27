 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Prominent Indian Leader Warns Elon Musk Of Consequences If Twitter Promotes Hate Speech In 'Volatile Environment'

Navdeep Yadav , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 27, 2022 5:26am   Comments
Share:
Prominent Indian Leader Warns Elon Musk Of Consequences If Twitter Promotes Hate Speech In 'Volatile Environment'

Elon Musk taking over Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) in a $44 billion deal has drawn world leaders' attention as the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) founder advocates for 'free speech' on Twitter. 

What Happened: In a recent statement, India's top opposition party member and former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Shashi Tharoor warned that if Twitter interfered with free speech in India or the opposite by permitting hate speech and abuse, then the IT committee should take action. 

Tharoor, who is known for his wit, tweeted his views with a cartoon sketch showing Donald Trump and Elon Musk in a conversation, where the latter is seen saying, 'Real Billionaires Just Buy Twitter.'

"Who owns which social media company is not our concern. What matters is what they do [and] how," Tharoor said in his tweet. 

This came after the Indian Minister of Information and Technology said the country's goals and expectations of accountability, safety, and trust remain unchanged. Twitter, along with other social giants like Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), has often faced heat in India -- and the changing dynamics after Musk's takeover of Twitter will be a key scenario in policymaking. 

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Twitter shares closed 3.89% lower at $49.68 a share.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

'We Have Rules:' EU Bureaucrat Warns Elon Musk On Twitter Takeover
Elon Musk Can't Badmouth Twitter Or Its Representatives, Takeover Deal's Terms Dictate
Elon Musk Notes Donald Trump's Truth Social Trouncing Twitter, TikTok On Apple's App Store
Coinbase CEO: Elon Musk Buying Twitter Is A 'Great Win' For Free Speech
Here's How Much Elon Musk Will Have To Shell Out If He Changes His Mind On Buying Twitter
Fisker CEO Defends Twitter Exit After Musk Takeover: Here's What He Has To Say
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Donald Trump Elon Musk EurasiaAsia News Global Markets Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com