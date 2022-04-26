5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) - P/E: 9.12 Fuwei Films (Holdings) (NASDAQ:FFHL) - P/E: 2.96 Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) - P/E: 7.2 Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) - P/E: 6.85 Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) - P/E: 5.04

Bassett Furniture Indus has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.57, which has increased by 9.62% compared to Q4, which was 0.52. Most recently, Fuwei Films (Holdings) reported earnings per share at $0.94, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $1.47. Most recently, Sally Beauty Holdings reported earnings per share at $0.63, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.64. Hamilton Beach Brands saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.41 in Q3 to $0.9 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.83%, which has increased by 0.61% from 2.22% in the previous quarter.

Group 1 Automotive has reported Q4 earnings per share at $9.54, which has decreased by 0.83% compared to Q3, which was 9.62. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.81%, which has increased by 0.15% from 0.66% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.