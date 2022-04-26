 Skip to main content

EV Battery Startup Soelect Collaborates with Lotte Chemical: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2022 7:48am   Comments
  • Battery startup Soelect and Korean supplier Lotte Chemical looked to invest over $200 million in a joint venture to make advanced battery components for electric vehicles in the U.S., Reuters reports.
  • The companies collaborated to scale up the production of Soelect's LiX lithium metal anodes for next-generation batteries with higher energy density and fast-charging capability.
  • The proposed venture will boost Soelect's current pilot production to high volume by 2025.
  • Seoul's Lotte Group built its battery materials business, focused on electrode foils, separators, and organic solvents for electrolytes.
  • Greensboro, North Carolina's Soelect, raised over $13 million and its investors include General Motors Ventures, KTB Network, and Lotte Ventures.
  • General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) saw Soelect's lithium metal technology as an enabler for future lithium-metal and solid-state EV battery anode designs.

