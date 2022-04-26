Culp Cuts Q4 Outlook As COVID-19 Lockdown Affects China Operations
- Culp Inc (NYSE: CULP) said it is lowering its fourth-quarter FY22 expectations due to COVID-related shutdowns affecting its China operations and further weakness in domestic mattress industry sales.
- Culp sees Q4 net sales to be significantly down (prior view: slightly lower) from Q4 FY21.
- It expects an operating loss of $(6.5) million - $(7.5) million in the quarter.
- The company has also executed a non-binding term sheet with the lender of its existing domestic credit facility for a revolving credit facility of up to $40 million.
- This proposed Credit Facility will replace the company's existing unsecured credit facility, which is set to expire in August 2022.
- The company expects to end the fourth quarter with approximately $10 million in cash and no outstanding borrowings.
- Price Action: CULP shares closed down by 17.4% at $6.28 in after-hours trading on Monday.
