Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Data on durable goods orders for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Durable goods orders, which dropped 2.1% in February, are expected to increase 1% in March.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for February is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. Case-Shiller price index, which rose a monthly 1.8% month-over-month in January, is expected to grow 1.5% in February.
- The FHFA House Price Index for February will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a monthly increase of 1.6% in February matching a 1.6% rise in January.
- The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for April is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The consumer confidence index, which edged past expectations at 107.2 in March, is expected to decline slightly to 106.8 in April.
- Data on new home sales for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. New home sales slowed in February to an annual rate of 772,000 in February. Analysts expect no change at 772,000 in March.
- The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for April is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Richmond manufacturing index rose 12 points to better-than-expected reading of 13 in March. However, analysts expect the index dropping to 5 for April.
- The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
