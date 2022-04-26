 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 In Dogecoin When Elon Musk Made His Twitter Offer, Here's How Much You'd Have Already
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 26, 2022 5:58am   Comments
If You Invested $100 In Dogecoin When Elon Musk Made His Twitter Offer, Here's How Much You'd Have Already

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is a well-known Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) bull. His tweets have sent the meme coin soaring in the past.

On April 14, the entrepreneur approached Twitter’s board with an offer to buy all the outstanding shares of the company for $54.20 per share, a 38% premium over that day’s prevailing stock price.

See Also: Best Crypto Debit Cards

The Investment

If an investor banked on Dogecoin the day Musk made his announcement and invested $100 the same day, here’s how much they would have at press time when DOGE traded at $0.1558. 

Date Of Purchase/Listing Purchase Amount Purchase Price Coins Obtained Current Worth Percentage Change
April 14, 2022 $100 $0.1439 694.93 $108.27 8.27%

The investor would end up with a gain of 8.27% and the $100 would be worth $108.27 at press time.

Takeover Secured

Musk succeeded in his quest to purchase Twitter on Monday. He said he invested in the company because of “its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe.” On the same day, Dogecoin rallied 20.8% in the exuberance of the news.

Read Next: 'The Fly Can Hurt A Larger Animal:' Axie Infinity Founder Slams Facebook Parent Over 50% Metaverse Tax

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: dogecoin Elon MuskCryptocurrency News Education Markets General Best of Benzinga

