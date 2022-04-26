 Skip to main content

Fisker CEO Disappears From Twitter As Elon Musk Seals Takeover
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 26, 2022 12:40am   Comments
Fisker CEO Disappears From Twitter As Elon Musk Seals Takeover

Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) CEO Henrik Fisker’s social media account disappeared from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on Monday after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced a $44 billion takeover of the microblogging site.

What Happened: Fisker’s account went dark from Twitter shortly after the deal announcement.

The 58-year-old Fisker had earlier tweeted to his 86,000 followers to look for him on Meta Platforms Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram for future updates.

Fisker did not provide further details and continues to remain active on Instagram and Microsoft Corporation-owned (NASDAQ: MSFT) professional networking site LinkedIn. 

See Also: Elon Musk Calls Tesla Co-Founder Eberhard 'Pure Poison'

The electric vehicle startup did not provide any comments on the development. Bloomberg News first reported the development.

Why It Matters: Fisker competes with Tesla — a company that once employed the former's CEO and even sued him over design secrets.

Fisker left Tesla shortly after joining the company in 2007 to help with the early design of the Model S. The automotive designer revealed plans to develop the Karma hybrid sports car shortly after his departure, which led to a lawsuit from Tesla claiming he stole confidential information. Fisker later won the case in arbitration.

See Also: Fisker Looks To Ramp Up Ocean SUV Production On 'High Priority:' Here's What You Need To Know

Fisker, launched in 2016, aims to bring four electric vehicles to market by 2025.

Price Action: Fisker closed 0.54% lower at $10.95 a share on Monday.

Photo courtesy: Eric Graciano on Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Henrik FiskerNews Tech Best of Benzinga

