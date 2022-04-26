Fisker CEO Disappears From Twitter As Elon Musk Seals Takeover

Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) CEO Henrik Fisker’s social media account disappeared from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on Monday after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced a $44 billion takeover of the microblogging site.

What Happened: Fisker’s account went dark from Twitter shortly after the deal announcement.

The 58-year-old Fisker had earlier tweeted to his 86,000 followers to look for him on Meta Platforms Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram for future updates.

Fisker did not provide further details and continues to remain active on Instagram and Microsoft Corporation-owned (NASDAQ: MSFT) professional networking site LinkedIn.

The electric vehicle startup did not provide any comments on the development. Bloomberg News first reported the development.

Why It Matters: Fisker competes with Tesla — a company that once employed the former's CEO and even sued him over design secrets.

Fisker left Tesla shortly after joining the company in 2007 to help with the early design of the Model S. The automotive designer revealed plans to develop the Karma hybrid sports car shortly after his departure, which led to a lawsuit from Tesla claiming he stole confidential information. Fisker later won the case in arbitration.

Fisker, launched in 2016, aims to bring four electric vehicles to market by 2025.

Price Action: Fisker closed 0.54% lower at $10.95 a share on Monday.

