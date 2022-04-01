Fisker Looks To Ramp Up Ocean SUV Production On 'High Priority:' Here's What You Need To Know

Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) CEO Henrik Fisker said on Thursday the electric vehicle company is working on high priority with suppliers to increase the production volume for its Ocean electric SUV to meet higher demand.

What Happened: Fisker Ocean is scheduled to go on sale in November this year.

“High priority!,” Fisker said in a Twitter post, adding that the production ramp is being planned for the second half of the year.

The EV maker on Thursday revealed it had secured 40,000 reservations for the Ocean SUV, a 70% jump from the 23,500 units reported in January.

Why It Matters: The average selling price of the Ocean lineup is about $56,000, excluding options and delivery fees.

The electric vehicle company, launched in 2016, aims to bring four vehicles to market by 2025.

Seen as a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival, Elon Musk's company once employed Fisker and even sued him over design secrets.

Price Action: Fisker stock closed 1.4% lower at $12.9 a share on Thursday.

Photo courtesy: Fisker