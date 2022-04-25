EVgo Opens Fast-Charging Station In Maryland
- EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has opened a new EVgo public fast-charging station located at Valley Park Commons in Hagerstown, Maryland.
- The new EV charging station has four charging stalls equipped with two 100 kW fast chargers and two 350 kW fast chargers capable of simultaneous charging.
- The new Valley Park Commons charging station was primarily built in partnership with Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) and partially funded through Maryland's Electric Corridor Grant Program (ECGP).
- The EVgo network has more than 850 public fast-charging locations and serves over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states.
- Price Action: EVGO shares are trading higher by 2.76% at $10.25 on the last check Monday.
