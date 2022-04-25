 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EVgo Opens Fast-Charging Station In Maryland
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 3:00pm   Comments
Share:
EVgo Opens Fast-Charging Station In Maryland
  • EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has opened a new EVgo public fast-charging station located at Valley Park Commons in Hagerstown, Maryland.
  • The new EV charging station has four charging stalls equipped with two 100 kW fast chargers and two 350 kW fast chargers capable of simultaneous charging.
  • The new Valley Park Commons charging station was primarily built in partnership with Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) and partially funded through Maryland's Electric Corridor Grant Program (ECGP).
  • The EVgo network has more than 850 public fast-charging locations and serves over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states.
  • Price Action: EVGO shares are trading higher by 2.76% at $10.25 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EVGO)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 21, 2022
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
JPMorgan Chase Partners With EVgo To Install EV Charging Stations
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On AT&T, Kosmos Energy And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com