EVgo Adds 4 New Public EV Fast Chargers to Maryland's Valley Park Commons

New fast charging station in Hagerstown, MD is the first station funded through Maryland's Appendix D settlement fund

EVgo Inc. EVGO, the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced the opening of a new EVgo public fast charging station located at Valley Park Commons in Hagerstown, Maryland. The new EV charging station, located at 1580 Wesel Boulevard, boasts four charging stalls equipped with two 100 kW fast chargers and two 350 kW fast chargers capable of simultaneous charging. The new site will be unveiled during a ribbon cutting ceremony today, April 25 at 10 a.m. ET, and will feature a lineup of prominent local speakers.

The EVgo network boosts more than 850 public fast charging locations and serves over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states, including over 100 EVgo charging stalls across the state of Maryland. Valley Park Commons is a regional shopping center located within Hagerstown's primary retail node. Hosted by Mosaic Realty Partners, the center is next to the 900,000 square foot Valley Park regional mall and approximately five minutes from the intersection of I-81 and I-70, the two major thoroughfares connecting Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.

Public EV fast charging stations are critical to helping the state of Maryland reach its goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2045, as outlined in the 2030 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Act Plan. The new Valley Park Commons charging station was primarily built in partnership with Nissan and partially funded through Maryland's Electric Corridor Grant Program (ECGP), which was administered by The Maryland Department of the Environment and the Maryland Energy Administration. Funding for the program was available through the VW Mitigation Program.

"EV charging and retail shopping go together like peanut butter and jelly, and we know Maryland EV drivers are going to love the combination of new EVgo stations at Valley Park Commons in Hagerstown," said Jonathan Levy, Chief Commercial Officer of EVgo. "With great partners like Mosaic Realty, Nissan, and the State of Maryland, EVgo continues to expand our network to enable more drivers to go electric, including right here at this regional shopping hotspot."

"The electric vehicle charging station in Hagerstown, which will charge four vehicles at a time, is a particular point of pride for us because it is the first to be completed and operating as part of our Electric Corridors Grant Program in Maryland," said Dr. Suzanne Dorsey, Assistant Secretary of the Maryland Department of the Environment. "Our partnership with EVgo has resulted in this station and four other stations -- in Oxon Hill, Silver Spring, Towson, and Halethorpe -- will be similar to this one."

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at the Valley Park Commons charging site today, April 25, at 10 a.m. ET, and feature a lineup of local officials including Dr. Suzanne Dorsey, Assistant Secretary of the Maryland Department of the Environment; Dr. Mary Beth Tung, Esq., Director of the Maryland Energy Administration; Joey Chen, Senior Advisor to the Chairman of the Maryland Public Service Commission; Courtney Galatioto, Chief of Staff and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Smart Electric Power Alliance; and Colin Murchie, Senior Director of Business Development at EVgo.

