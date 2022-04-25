5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) - P/E: 6.78 Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) - P/E: 9.46 Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) - P/E: 5.37 Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) - P/E: 2.95 Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) - P/E: 3.45

This quarter, Ready Capital experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.64 in Q3 and is now $0.67. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 11.05%, which has increased by 0.5% from 10.55% last quarter.

This quarter, Lument Finance Trust experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.06 in Q3 and is now $0.11. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.92%, which has decreased by 1.78% from last quarter's yield of 9.7%.

Dynex Cap's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.45, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.54. Its most recent dividend yield is at 9.89%, which has increased by 0.17% from 9.72% in the previous quarter.

Comstock Holding Co's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $-0.09, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.34. Most recently, Newmark Group reported earnings per share at $0.65, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.5. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.24%, which has decreased by 0.02% from 0.26% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.