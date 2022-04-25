GM To Make Electric Chevrolet Corvettes: CNBC
- General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) President Mark Reuss said the company will produce an electrified Chevrolet Corvette in 2023, CNBC reported.
- Reuss did not disclose whether the electrified model would be a traditional or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.
- He assured the automaker would continue manufacturing traditional models with internal combustion engines alongside the electrified models.
- GM has announced plans to exclusively sell electric vehicles by 2035.
- Price Action: GM shares are trading lower by 1.54% at $39.23 on the last check Monday.
