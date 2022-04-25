 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GM To Make Electric Chevrolet Corvettes: CNBC
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 10:53am   Comments
Share:
GM To Make Electric Chevrolet Corvettes: CNBC
  • General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) President Mark Reuss said the company will produce an electrified Chevrolet Corvette in 2023, CNBC reported.
  • Reuss did not disclose whether the electrified model would be a traditional or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.
  • He assured the automaker would continue manufacturing traditional models with internal combustion engines alongside the electrified models.
  • GM has announced plans to exclusively sell electric vehicles by 2035.
  • Price Action: GM shares are trading lower by 1.54% at $39.23 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM)

Tesla Is Extending Lead In EV 'Arms Race' But Risks Remain: 4 Analysts React To Record Q1
MP Materials Begins Construction On Texas Factory; Inks Supply Deal With GM
Analyst Ratings for General Motors
Looking Into General Motors Company's Recent Short Interest
Why This Data Point From Tesla's Q1 Earnings Spells Trouble For Legacy Automakers
Tesla's Robotaxi To Reach Volume Production In 2024, Elon Musk Sees Unit As A Massive Growth Driver
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com