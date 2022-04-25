Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 25, 2022: Twitter, Coca-Cola, Nkarta, And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” features top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) News circulated that Twitter is set to accept Elon Musk's bid as early as Monday, causing shares of the social media company to trade 4.84% higher during Monday's pre-market session.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) reported a 16% increase in first-quarter revenue to $10.49 billion, exceeding the forecast of $9.83 billion. While, adjusted earnings per share of $0.64 outperformed analyst expectations of $0.58.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported a 22.3% fall in first-quarter revenues, below analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Product sales fell 42.8% to $386 million in the first quarter. Earnings from in-game subscriptions and other sources fell 13.6% to $1.38 billion year-over-year.

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ: NKTX) shares are trading 94.5% higher Monday morning as the company announced positive preliminary Phase 1 data for the Nkarta’s two lead chimeric antigen receptor natural killer cell therapy candidates, NKX101 and NKX019, in two distinct groups of hematologic malignancies.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) shares fell 1.5% during Monday morning trading after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to a Hold. The downgrade was attributed to the impact of worker strikes, increased inflation, and supply chain disruptions, according to the bank.