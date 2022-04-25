 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 25, 2022: Twitter, Coca-Cola, Nkarta, And More
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 25, 2022 10:07am   Comments
Share:
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 25, 2022: Twitter, Coca-Cola, Nkarta, And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” features top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) News circulated that Twitter is set to accept Elon Musk's bid as early as Monday, causing shares of the social media company to trade 4.84% higher during Monday's pre-market session.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) reported a 16% increase in first-quarter revenue to $10.49 billion, exceeding the forecast of $9.83 billion. While, adjusted earnings per share of $0.64 outperformed analyst expectations of $0.58.

Also Read: Tesla China Announces Battery Design Challenge For Highly-Anticipated Cyberquad EV: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported a 22.3% fall in first-quarter revenues, below analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Product sales fell 42.8% to $386 million in the first quarter. Earnings from in-game subscriptions and other sources fell 13.6% to $1.38 billion year-over-year.

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ: NKTX) shares are trading 94.5% higher Monday morning as the company announced positive preliminary Phase 1 data for the Nkarta’s two lead chimeric antigen receptor natural killer cell therapy candidates, NKX101 and NKX019, in two distinct groups of hematologic malignancies.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) shares fell 1.5% during Monday morning trading after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to a Hold. The downgrade was attributed to the impact of worker strikes, increased inflation, and supply chain disruptions, according to the bank.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI + K)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 25, 2022
Activision Blizzard Registers 22% Revenue Decline In Q1, Ditches Outlook Due To Microsoft Deal
Recap: Activision Blizzard Q1 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Following Friday's Sell-Off
Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2022
5 Stocks To Watch For April 25, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon MuskNews Crowdsourcing Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com