Nissan Shares Fall On Renault's Probable Stake Sale Report
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 7:21am   Comments
  • Shares of the Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) slid about 5% on Tokyo Stock Exchange, its biggest fall in one month after reports of Renault SA (OTC: RNLSY) exploring a stake sale, Reuters reported.
  • Last week, Bloomberg reported that Renault might consider lowering its Nissan shareholding as part of plans to separate its electric vehicle business.
  • Nissan’s French partner is considering all options to detach its electric vehicle business to race up against rivals.
  • The report noted Renault also put forth a possible public listing of the electric vehicle business in the second half of 2023.
  • Nissan and Renault’s alliance of more than two decades was marred by the ouster of the alliance’s founder, Carlos Ghosn, in 2018 in a financial scandal.
  • Price Action: NSANY shares closed lower by 3.11% at $8.10 on Friday.
  Picture by Ramon Costa via pxhere

