Nissan Shares Fall On Renault's Probable Stake Sale Report
- Shares of the Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) slid about 5% on Tokyo Stock Exchange, its biggest fall in one month after reports of Renault SA (OTC: RNLSY) exploring a stake sale, Reuters reported.
- Last week, Bloomberg reported that Renault might consider lowering its Nissan shareholding as part of plans to separate its electric vehicle business.
- Nissan’s French partner is considering all options to detach its electric vehicle business to race up against rivals.
- The report noted Renault also put forth a possible public listing of the electric vehicle business in the second half of 2023.
- Nissan and Renault’s alliance of more than two decades was marred by the ouster of the alliance’s founder, Carlos Ghosn, in 2018 in a financial scandal.
- Price Action: NSANY shares closed lower by 3.11% at $8.10 on Friday.
- Picture by Ramon Costa via pxhere
