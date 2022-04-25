 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Causes Frenzy With 'Moving On...' Tweet — Offers Clarification Hours Later

Samyuktha Sriram , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 25, 2022 3:56am   Comments
Elon Musk Causes Frenzy With 'Moving On...' Tweet — Offers Clarification Hours Later

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk declared that he is now moving on from making fun of Bill Gates after tweeting memes at the latter’ expense over the weekend.

 What Happened: “Moving on…” said Musk in a post on Twitter sparking speculations among his fanbase on what he meant and whether he was referring to his bid to purchase Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). The Tesla CEO clarified nearly three hours later that he was referring to “making fun of Gates for shorting Tesla while claiming to support climate change action.”

On Saturday, leaked text messages between the Tesla CEO and the Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) founder revealed that the former had asked Gates whether he still had a half a billion-dollar short position against Tesla.

Musk later confirmed that the exchange was true and went on to post a meme that compared Gates' physique to a pregnant man emoji.

 One user suggested that the Tesla CEO should move on to making fun of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) for giving Tesla a speculative rating, to which Musk responded with a laughing emoji.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

