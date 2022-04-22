 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Starbucks Appoints Former McDonalds Executive To Drive Technology Changes: Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2022 2:49pm   Comments
Share:
Starbucks Appoints Former McDonalds Executive To Drive Technology Changes: Reuters
  • Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) has appointed Deb Hall Lefevre as Chief Technology Officer, effective May 2, Reuters reported.
  • Lefevre was previously with McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD), where he oversaw all aspects of technology for its roughly 14,000 U.S. restaurants.
  • The report noted the move comes as the returning CEO Howard Schultz is mulling changes to the company's drive-thru, mobile order-and-pay, and other systems.
  • RelatedStarbucks Suspends Buyback To Focus On Investing In Operations; Schultz Takes Helm
  • The CEO intends to have someone who can oversee changes, including increased personalization of mobile apps, improvements to systems for employee training, and more.
  • Schultz already freed up potentially billions of dollars for investments by suspending share buybacks. 
  • Price Action: SBUX shares are trading lower by 1.20% at $77.99 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Starbucks Whale Trades For April 20
Read Why BTIG Slashed Starbucks Price Target By 15%
Expert Ratings for Starbucks
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
$30 Per Hour And More: What Apple NYC Store Staff Looking To Unionize Are Demanding
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com