Starbucks Appoints Former McDonalds Executive To Drive Technology Changes: Reuters
- Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) has appointed Deb Hall Lefevre as Chief Technology Officer, effective May 2, Reuters reported.
- Lefevre was previously with McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD), where he oversaw all aspects of technology for its roughly 14,000 U.S. restaurants.
- The report noted the move comes as the returning CEO Howard Schultz is mulling changes to the company's drive-thru, mobile order-and-pay, and other systems.
- The CEO intends to have someone who can oversee changes, including increased personalization of mobile apps, improvements to systems for employee training, and more.
- Schultz already freed up potentially billions of dollars for investments by suspending share buybacks.
- Price Action: SBUX shares are trading lower by 1.20% at $77.99 on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
