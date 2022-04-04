Starbucks Suspends Buyback To Focus On Investing In Operations; Schultz Takes Helm
- Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) has suspended its stock repurchasing program, effectively immediately, in order to focus on investing in its workforce and more stores.
- The company's founder, Howard Schultz, returns as interim CEO and board member after Kevin Johnson announced his retirement.
- In a letter to employees, Schultz noted the move to suspend buyback would free up cash to invest in the company's growth. "We all have a stake in our future. This serves as an invitation to come build it," a WSJ report quoted Schultz.
- During Schultz's previous four decades as CEO and chairman, the company grew from 11 stores to more than 28,000 stores in 77 markets worldwide.
- The company repurchased 31.1 million shares in Q1 fiscal 2022 and had 17.8 million shares available under the authorization.
- Price Action: SBUX shares are trading lower by 2.72% at $89.00 in premarket on the last check Monday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks Management Movers Media Trading Ideas General