Starbucks Suspends Buyback To Focus On Investing In Operations; Schultz Takes Helm
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 7:36am   Comments
Starbucks Suspends Buyback To Focus On Investing In Operations; Schultz Takes Helm
  • Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) has suspended its stock repurchasing program, effectively immediately, in order to focus on investing in its workforce and more stores.
  • The company's founder, Howard Schultz, returns as interim CEO and board member after Kevin Johnson announced his retirement.
  • In a letter to employees, Schultz noted the move to suspend buyback would free up cash to invest in the company's growth. "We all have a stake in our future. This serves as an invitation to come build it," a WSJ report quoted Schultz.
  • During Schultz's previous four decades as CEO and chairman, the company grew from 11 stores to more than 28,000 stores in 77 markets worldwide.
  • The company repurchased 31.1 million shares in Q1 fiscal 2022 and had 17.8 million shares available under the authorization.
  • Price Action: SBUX shares are trading lower by 2.72% at $89.00 in premarket on the last check Monday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

