 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rosenblatt Gets Cautious On Texas Instruments, Intel Ahead Of Earnings
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2022 3:06pm   Comments
Share:
Rosenblatt Gets Cautious On Texas Instruments, Intel Ahead Of Earnings

Rosenblatt views on the earnings for next week:

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN(Buy; PT: 230) will report results on April 26. Rosenblatt saw a slight beat and raise limited by continued supply chain constraints. 

Rosenblatt saw the 1Q22 sales coming in above its consensus estimates of a low-single-digit sequential decline and EPS coming above its consensus estimate buoyed by strength in Industrial and Automotive and TXN continuing to spend to keep up with demand. 

For the June guide, Rosenblatt saw sales above its consensus estimates on Analog and Embedded and continued strength in Automotive and Industrial.

The critical issues for investors include the aggressive 300mm fab build-out of two new fabs in the next two years and an additional four through the early 2030s to meet an expected doubling in analog industry sales growth. 

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC(Sell; PT: $40) will report on April 28, where it saw a more mixed quarter and outlook due to the 14-week 1Q dynamic that will make it difficult to hit the flat-to-up sales growth for 2Q22 suggested by consensus.

Rosenblatt saw 1Q22 coming roughly in line with its consensus estimates driven by weak consumer PC and an improving commercial PC environment. 

For June, Rosenblatt saw a below-consensus view on the extra week in 1Q22 and continued data center that a muddled Sapphire Rapids launch should solidly offset.

The flattish 2022-year guide (and 2023 sales growth target) and gross margins continue to be wildcards given the various data center dynamics that include Sapphire Rapids delays, Granite Rapids delay into 2024, the "Investment Phase" that Intel is going through, and ASPs and process node yields.

Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 1.53% at $46.77 on the last check Friday. TXN shares traded lower by 1.59% at $174.41.

Latest Ratings for TXN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Raymond JamesDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Feb 2022Edward JonesDowngradesBuyHold
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TXN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + TXN)

Texas Instruments Whale Trades Spotted
Will X Mark The Spot For Musk As Streaming Wars Heat Up?
Snapshot Of Alibaba and Microsoft's New Arm-Based Cloud Instances
India's Largest Public Company Is Charting All-Time Highs And Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Analyst See More Upside
Transportation: Strong Earnings Form Railroad And Airline Stocks Boost the Sector
KeyBanc Sees Challenging Setup For Semiconductor Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com