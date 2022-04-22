Barclays Bumps Up Price Target On This Food Processing Company
- Barclays analyst Benjamin Theuer raised the price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) to $95 from $88 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares ahead of the company's Q1 results.
- The analyst noted the company has been benefitting from the current market volatility and gained further momentum.
- Theuer estimates the company's net revenue to reach $22.5 billion in Q1, growing 19% year-over-year.
- Also Read: Archer-Daniels-Midland Plans To Invest $300M To Expand Protein Production
- Price Action: ADM shares are trading lower by 1.72% at $94.40 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for ADM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Dec 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Oct 2021
|Stephens & Co.
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for ADM
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings General