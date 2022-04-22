 Skip to main content

Barclays Bumps Up Price Target On This Food Processing Company
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2022 11:18am   Comments
  • Barclays analyst Benjamin Theuer raised the price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) to $95 from $88 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares ahead of the company's Q1 results.
  • The analyst noted the company has been benefitting from the current market volatility and gained further momentum.
  • Theuer estimates the company's net revenue to reach $22.5 billion in Q1, growing 19% year-over-year.
  • Also ReadArcher-Daniels-Midland Plans To Invest $300M To Expand Protein Production
  • Price Action: ADM shares are trading lower by 1.72% at $94.40 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for ADM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Dec 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2021Stephens & Co.DowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ADM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings General

