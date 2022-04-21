 Skip to main content

Amazon's Troubles Mount As Workers' Rights Advocates Slam Its Scheme For Injured Workers
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 10:23am   Comments
  • Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to send injured U.S. warehouse staff to non-profit groups, like homeless shelters, kitchens, and charity shops, sparked criticism from workers' rights advocates, the Financial Times reports.
  • There were 34,001 serious injuries at U.S. Amazon facilities in 2021, up 36% year-on-year.
  • Amazon prioritized containing its serious injury rate after Amazon's warehouses attracted regulatory attention and heightened unionization efforts.
  • Amazon's program encompassing 250 locations in 33 U.S. states, enables Amazon to send injured employees on "light duty" and remain on full pay.
  • The program also allows Amazon to salvage its Lost Time Incident Rate (LTIR), highlighting the number of more severe incidents at its facilities. 
  • A 2019 Amazon memo outlined how finding more alternative light-duty roles for those injured had "the potential to reduce Lost Time Injuries and workers' compensation costs by 70 percent."
  • Workers' rights groups and lawyers representing injured workers alleged the light-duty roles of manipulating statistics to make it appear fewer severe injuries were occurring at Amazon. 
  • Amazon argued that the voluntary program helped employees get back to work more quickly and retain their full salary.
  • Amazon has placed over 10,000 workers at non-profits since Amazon Community Together launched in June 2016, FT notes.
  • Amazon recently set out an "aggressive geographic and use case expansion" for the program that reflected its plan to create an automated in-house system to match hurt workers with appropriate external positions. 
  • Price Action: AMZN shares closed lower by 0.50% at $3,064.45 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

