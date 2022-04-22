Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for April is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Activity accelerated in March, to 58.8 for manufacturing and 58.0 for services. Analysts, however, expect April’s manufacturing and services PMIs declining slightly to 58.1 and 57.9, respectively.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
