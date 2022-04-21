 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rosenblatt Did Not See Any Surprise From Seagate, Western Digital - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 3:45pm   Comments
Share:
Rosenblatt Did Not See Any Surprise From Seagate, Western Digital - Read Why
  • Rosenblatt did not expect any surprises from Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) and Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) pre-announcing their March quarter results.
  • The June quarter outlook is a different story. 
  • Continued COVID-related shutdowns in China may further delay security system deployments that use HDD storage. 
  • June quarter HDD revenue could have some upside if the companies re-purpose manufacturing capacity from this market to mass storage.
  • Meanwhile, the NAND flash market's production issues may have created shortages in 2QC22, followed by oversupply in 2HC22. 
  • Therefore, it continued recommending the HDD pureplay, STX, for its stable business model, high dividend, and valuation. 
  • Rosenblatt remained skeptical of the NAND Flash market, particularly considering the increased capacity in 2HC22. 
  • Rosenblatt maintained its Buy rating for STX and Neutral rating for WDC.
  • Wells Fargo had also slashed the price targets of the companies. Susquehanna downgraded the stocks.
  • Price Action: WDC shares traded higher by 1.59% at $50.29 on the last check Thursday. STX traded lower by 1.43% at $84.50.

Latest Ratings for STX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022BenchmarkMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022StifelMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for STX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STX + WDC)

10 Stocks Moved By Traders On Thursday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
Western Digital Whale Trades Spotted
5 Best Value Stocks To Buy With $100: Citigroup, General Motors And More
Wells Fargo Slashed Price Targets On Seagate and Western Digital - Read Why
Expert Ratings for Seagate Tech Hldgs
Seagate, Western Digital Shares Lose Steam Post Rating Downgrade, Price Target Cut
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com