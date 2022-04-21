 Skip to main content

Credit Suisse Slashed Price Targets On Google, Meta Ahead Of Quarterly Earnings
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 2:57pm   Comments
Credit Suisse Slashed Price Targets On Google, Meta Ahead Of Quarterly Earnings
  • Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju slashed the price targets on two Big Tech companies ahead of their quarterly earnings.
  • Ju cut the price target on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google to $3,450 from $3,500 (34.3% upside) and kept an Outperform rating. 
  • Ju maintained Outperform rating based on: 1) ongoing monetization improvements in Search through product-/AI-driven updates, 2) greater-than-expected revenue contribution from non-Search businesses (YouTube, Cloud, and Play), 3) optionality/shareholder value creation from new monetization initiatives such as Maps, Discover tab, as well as the eventual commercialization of Other Bets. 
  • Ju continues to gather advertiser feedback suggesting raised spend allocation across Google properties given lingering IDFA-related headwinds. 
  • While he has otherwise left his FXN growth estimates unchanged, Ju believes Q1 results should exceed consensus once again.
  • Ju slashed Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $336 to $272 (40.5% upside) and maintained an Outperform.
  • Meta maintained the Outperform based on: the potential for better-than-expected ad revenue growth on product innovation (Facebook Shops, Search in Marketplaces, etc.), conservative Street models underestimating the long-term monetization potential of other billion-user properties like Messenger and WhatsApp, optionality for faster FCF growth on greater efficiency on content screening/security costs. 
  • Near-term checks indicate in-line ad revenue with minor adjustments to the 1Q22 revenue projections. 
  • Ju chose to decrease the ad revenue forecasts for 2023-beyond to contemplate mid-to-high teens nominal dollars of growth every year.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 2.39% at $2,503..56 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for GOOG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2022JefferiesMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GOOG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

