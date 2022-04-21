 Skip to main content

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 10:40am   Comments
What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

  1. Barnwell Industries (AMEX:BRN) - P/E: 3.53
  2. NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) - P/E: 7.42
  3. Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) - P/E: 9.45
  4. Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) - P/E: 6.84
  5. Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) - P/E: 8.7

Most recently, Barnwell Industries reported earnings per share at $0.11, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.16. NACCO Industries saw a decrease in earnings per share from 3.47 in Q3 to $1.07 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.72%, which has increased by 0.32% from last quarter's yield of 2.4%.

Flex LNG has reported Q4 earnings per share at $1.18, which has increased by 96.67% compared to Q3, which was 0.6. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 13.7%, which has increased by 0.43% from last quarter's yield of 13.27%.

Most recently, Cosan reported earnings per share at $0.48, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $1.34. Callon Petroleum has reported Q4 earnings per share at $2.66, which has decreased by 9.22% compared to Q3, which was 2.93.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

