Ford Unveils Lincoln Star Electric SUV Concept: CNBC
- Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) plans to launch four new electric vehicles in its Lincoln lineup by 2026, CNBC reports.
- The company unveiled its first concept for an electric vehicle, the Lincoln Star Concept, in an attempt to catch up with its rivals.
- Lincoln expects electric vehicles to make up more than half of its global volume by mid-decade and 90% of its North American sales by 2030.
- “As Lincoln enters the next chapter in our transition to a zero-emissions future, the Lincoln Star Concept will lead the way for our portfolio of fully electric vehicles,” the report quoted Lincoln President Joy Falotico.
- Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 1.06% at $16.22 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
- Photo via company website
