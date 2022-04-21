 Skip to main content

Ford Unveils Lincoln Star Electric SUV Concept: CNBC
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 6:35am   Comments
  • Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) plans to launch four new electric vehicles in its Lincoln lineup by 2026, CNBC reports.
  • The company unveiled its first concept for an electric vehicle, the Lincoln Star Concept, in an attempt to catch up with its rivals.
  • Lincoln expects electric vehicles to make up more than half of its global volume by mid-decade and 90% of its North American sales by 2030.
  • “As Lincoln enters the next chapter in our transition to a zero-emissions future, the Lincoln Star Concept will lead the way for our portfolio of fully electric vehicles,” the report quoted Lincoln President Joy Falotico.
  • Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 1.06% at $16.22 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via company website

Posted-In: BriefsNews Media

