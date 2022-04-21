Holley Reveals Upsizing, Pricing Of Equity Offering By Selling Shareholder
- Holley Inc (NYSE: HLLY) has upsized its previously announced secondary offering by the selling shareholder, Holley Parent Holdings LLC, to 8 million shares.
- The total number of shares offered was increased by 1.50 million shares from the previously announced 6.50 million shares.
- The company has priced the offering at $12.00 per share, a 3.5% discount from the closing price on April 20.
- The selling stockholder has granted the underwriters a thirty-day option to purchase up to 1.2 million additional shares of common stock.
- No shares are being sold by the company. The offering is expected to close on April 25, 2022.
- Price Action: HLLY shares are trading lower by 0.16% at $12.42 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
