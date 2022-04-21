Tesla Supplier CATL, Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Dominate EV Battery Market In China

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Ltd (CATL) grabbed a market share of 50% in March among electric vehicle battery makers in China, as per a report by Merrill Lynch.

What Happened: CATL’s installed capacity rose 155% on a year-on-year basis.

Tesla China accounted for 30% of its client share in March while Xpeng and Geely's share was at 7% and 6%, respectively.

Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY) secured the second rank with installed capacity rising 346% year on year.

Overall battery installation capacity increased 140% to 22.2 GWh in March, the report said.

Why It Matters: Electric vehicle adoption is on the rise in China. Battery makers including China’s CATL and South Korea’s LG Energy Solutions are setting steep targets to cater to growing demand amid a green push by global automakers.

A report by SNE Research in September named CATL as the frontrunner in battery manufacturing for EVs, with a lion’s share of the global market.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 4.96% lower at $977.2 a share on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy: Tesla