Markets Close Mixed Amid Netflix Plunge, Onset Of Earnings Season

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday on continued volatility as traders assess the Federal Reserve policy outlook, rising Treasury yields and quarterly earnings reports.

The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 1.22% to 13,453; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 1.46% to $341.21

(NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 1.46% to $341.21 The S&P 500 traded lower by 0.06% to 4,459; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.06% to $444.76

(NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.06% to $444.76 The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 1.03% to 11,971; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.69% at $351.53

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB), IBM (NYSE: IBM) and HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) were among the top gainers for the SPY.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) and Paramount Global Class B (NASDAQ: PARA) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

Benzinga’s weekly Stock Wars matches up two leaders in a major industry sector with the goal of determining which company is the better investment. This week, the duel is between a pair of beverage companies… Read More

While several analysts are moving to the sidelines or downgrading shares of streaming giant Netflix after the company’s first-quarter earnings report, this analyst is upgrading shares… Read More

After more than a decade of growth stocks outperforming value stocks, that trend has reversed in the past year… Read More