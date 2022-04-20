 Skip to main content

Spirit Airlines Plans New Aircraft Maintenance Facility At Houston
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 12:49pm   Comments
  • Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) plans to expand its presence in Houston by establishing an aircraft maintenance facility at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).
  • The facility will serve as a large aircraft maintenance hangar with offices and warehousing for the Spirit Technical Operations team.
  • The maintenance complex includes two aircraft bays and ramp space for up to four aircraft, a warehouse, shops, and office space. It adds an important geographical location to complement Spirit's maintenance hub in Detroit.
  • Spirit plans to staff the facility with more than 50 Houston-based team members.
  • Price Action: SAVE shares are trading lower by 0.23% at $25.52 on the last check Wednesday.

