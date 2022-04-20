 Skip to main content

Google Shares Its African Product Development Center Debut Plans
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 7:29am   Comments
Google Shares Its African Product Development Center Debut Plans
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google invested in its Africa product development center debut in Nairobi, looking to host 800 million internet users and a third of the world's youth population by 2030.
  • Its peer, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), also invested in technology development hubs in Kenya and Nigeria, pumping $100 million and hiring hundreds of engineers in both countries, Reuters reports.
  • Also Read: Google Launches Private Subsea Cable Connecting Africa With Europe
  • Google looked to hire engineers, product managers, user experience designers, and researchers to staff the new center.
  • Google has already opened an artificial intelligence center in Accra, Ghana.
  • Last October, CEO Sundar Pichai talked about investing $1 billion in various projects on the continent over five years to help economies accelerate their digital transformation.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares closed higher by 2.01% at $2,610.62 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

