Google Shares Its African Product Development Center Debut Plans
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google invested in its Africa product development center debut in Nairobi, looking to host 800 million internet users and a third of the world's youth population by 2030.
- Its peer, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), also invested in technology development hubs in Kenya and Nigeria, pumping $100 million and hiring hundreds of engineers in both countries, Reuters reports.
- Also Read: Google Launches Private Subsea Cable Connecting Africa With Europe
- Google looked to hire engineers, product managers, user experience designers, and researchers to staff the new center.
- Google has already opened an artificial intelligence center in Accra, Ghana.
- Last October, CEO Sundar Pichai talked about investing $1 billion in various projects on the continent over five years to help economies accelerate their digital transformation.
- Price Action: GOOG shares closed higher by 2.01% at $2,610.62 on Tuesday.
