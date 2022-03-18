 Skip to main content

Google Launches Private Subsea Cable Connecting Africa With Europe
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 1:56pm   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google launched Equiano, its new private subsea cable that would connect Africa with Europe. 
  • Equiano will start in western Europe and run along the West Coast of Africa, between Portugal and South Africa, with branching units to extend connectivity to additional African countries.
  • The new cable will help Togo double internet speeds by 2025 and reduce Internet prices by about 14%, Bloomberg reports.
  • Togu marked Africa's commercial 5G mobile services debut.
  • The cable can offer 20x more bandwidth than any other country in West Africa and help create almost 37,000 new jobs by 2025.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.83% at $2,714.38 on the last check Friday.

