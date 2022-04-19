Toyota Invests $383M In US Manufacturing Plants
- Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) plans to invest $383 million in four of its U.S. manufacturing plants building new Toyota and Lexus vehicles.
- The new investment is aimed at supporting the production of four-cylinder engines, including options for hybrid electric vehicles, at its Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee plants.
- "Toyota customers want vehicles that are fuel-efficient and electrified," said Norm Bafunno, SVP, Unit Manufacturing and Engineering, Toyota.
- In 2021, Toyota announced new investments totaling $5.1 billion into its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification effort.
- Price Action: TM shares are trading higher by 0.55% at $171.20 on the last check Tuesday.
