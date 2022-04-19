 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Toyota Invests $383M In US Manufacturing Plants
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 11:47am   Comments
Share:
Toyota Invests $383M In US Manufacturing Plants
  • Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) plans to invest $383 million in four of its U.S. manufacturing plants building new Toyota and Lexus vehicles.
  • The new investment is aimed at supporting the production of four-cylinder engines, including options for hybrid electric vehicles, at its Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee plants.
  • "Toyota customers want vehicles that are fuel-efficient and electrified," said Norm Bafunno, SVP, Unit Manufacturing and Engineering, Toyota.
  • In 2021, Toyota announced new investments totaling $5.1 billion into its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification effort.
  • Price Action: TM shares are trading higher by 0.55% at $171.20 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TM)

EV Week In Review: Tesla Investors Lose Sleep Over Musk's Divided Attention, Ford F-150 EV Truck Has Release Date, GM Stitches Battery Material Deal And More
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Thursday, April 14
Toyota To Launch SUV Of Revamped Crown Sedan: Reuters
How China's Zero-COVID Policy Is Taking A Toll On Its Economy
Toyota Plans 10% Production Cut In May: Nikkei Asia
Toyota Debuts bZ4X SUV Battery Electric Vehicle
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com