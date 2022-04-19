Clarus Upsizes Credit Facility To $425M
- Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) said it has amended and upsized its existing senior secured credit facility with the lender group.
- Under the upsized credit agreement terms, Clarus will have access to an increased revolving credit facility of $300 million and a $125 million term loan.
- The facility also includes an uncommitted accordion feature of $175 million, for a total borrowing capacity of up to $600 million.
- The amended credit facility will mature in April 2027.
- Price Action: CLAR shares closed higher by 0.84% at $21.70 on Monday.
