Clarus Upsizes Credit Facility To $425M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 9:28am   Comments
  • Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) said it has amended and upsized its existing senior secured credit facility with the lender group.
  • Under the upsized credit agreement terms, Clarus will have access to an increased revolving credit facility of $300 million and a $125 million term loan.
  • The facility also includes an uncommitted accordion feature of $175 million, for a total borrowing capacity of up to $600 million.
  • The amended credit facility will mature in April 2027.
  • Price Action: CLAR shares closed higher by 0.84% at $21.70 on Monday.

