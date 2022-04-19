Rolls-Royce Small Nuclear Reactor Likely To Win UK Approval
- A Rolls-Royce (OTC: RYCEY) (OTC: RYCEF) design for a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) will likely win U.K. regulatory approval by mid-2024 and produce grid power by 2029, Reuters reports.
- In the meantime, Rolls-Royce will start manufacturing parts of the design that are most unlikely to change.
- Each 470 MW SMR unit costs 1.8 billion pounds ($2.34 billion).
- Rolls-Royce will build each SMR on a 10-acre site equivalent to 10 football fields.
- SMRs were cheaper and quicker to build, and users could deploy them on ships and aircraft.
- SMR's "modular" format helped them ship by container from the factory and install relatively quickly on any proposed site.
- Policymakers saw SMRs help cut dependence on fossil fuels and lower carbon emissions.
