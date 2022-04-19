 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why EV Demand Continues To Soar Amid Odds
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 7:30am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why EV Demand Continues To Soar Amid Odds
  • Global EV sales in the first quarter jumped nearly 120% Y/Y even with sticker prices surging, contradicting the decade and a half myth of EV sales breaking out only after battery costs dropped below a threshold, Reuters reports.
  • The 2022 EV demand has stayed strong even as the average cost of lithium-ion battery cells soared to an estimated $160 per kilowatt-hour in Q1 FY22 from $105 last year, thanks to supply chain disruptions, sanctions on Russian metals, investor speculation, and environmental concerns.
  • Gasoline and diesel fuel costs for internal combustion vehicles also skyrocketed since Russia invaded Ukraine.
  • The report noted that higher battery costs added $1,500, equal to 30% of China's best-selling smaller EV sticker price like the Hongguang Mini. Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTC: DMLRY) also looks to follow suit to counter the surging raw material prices. Experts see the trend continuing due to the battery industry's wafer-thin margins.
  • Experts predict another significant drop in battery prices due to big-ticket investments by automakers and suppliers in mining, refining, and battery cell production and a move to diversify raw material sources.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DMLRY)

Credit Suisse Gains Conviction On Luminar, Thanks To Volvo, Mercedes, Nvidia
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Thursday, April 14
Mercedes EV Beats Tesla To Clock 621.37 Miles In A Single Charge
Mercedes-Benz Inaugurates Electric Software Hub In Germany
Investors Write To 17 European Companies In Campaign For Climate Goal-Aligned Accounts: Reuters
Nio Stock Moves Higher After EV Maker Confirms Delivery Of Flagship ET7 Sedan
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Top Stories Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com