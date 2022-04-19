EXCLUSIVE: Splash Beverage Appoints Beverage Industry Veteran Ron Wall As Finance Chief
- Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) has appointed Ron Wall as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 2, 2022.
- From 2009 until the present, Wall was CFO for William Grant & Sons, an independent family-owned distiller. He led the planning and delivery of $500 million in sales for the North American & Latin American Regions, including cost controls for $50 million in overhead and $10 million in production and operating costs.
- He has over twenty-five years of executive management experience and has also served in senior financial roles at Diageo Plc (NYSE: DEO).
- Wall will report to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Robert Nistico.
- Splash Beverage owns a portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands, including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink.
- Price Action: SBEV shares closed lower by 1.92% at $2.55 on Monday.
- Photo via Company Website
