$30 Per Hour And More: What Apple NYC Store Staff Looking To Unionize Are Demanding

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) store workers in New York City's Grand Central Terminal working toward unionizing have come up with some concrete demands.

What Happened: The store workers are urging Apple to pay a minimum hourly wage of $30, among other things, updated information posted on their website showed.

Calling itself Fruit Stand Workers United, the union is seeking benefits such as increased tuition reimbursement, faster accrued, and more vacation time, among other things.

As part of retirement benefits, the workers expect a higher match rate for 401 (k) plans and enrollment into pension plans.

The workers have also sought a study on security protocols with customer interactions and track dust, health effects from building materials and noise pollution at Grand Central.

Why It Matters: The unionization effort is now an en masse movement at Apple.

An average retail employee at Apple makes between $17 and $30 per hour, depending on their role and seniority, according to a Washington Post report. Store workers believe the wage rates haven't kept pace with inflation.

For filing a union petition, the Grand Central Location should get 30% of the 270 eligible employees working there, CNBC reported.

The unionization drive, which extends beyond Apple, comes as the U.S. grapples with a combination of slow growth and rising inflation, called stagflation. With the Fed signaling its intent to keep raising rates at a measured pace, the situation is likely to worsen.

Workers at high-profile companies such as Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Starbucks (NYSE: SBUX) recently voted in favor of unionizing.

