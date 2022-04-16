Poll Find 73% Want Elon Musk To Takeover Twitter; The Tesla CEO Responds

In a recent Twitter poll carried out by a popular Bitcoin-related Twitter account @Bitcoin_Archive, 73% of people supported Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk buying Twitter.

Do you want Elon Musk to buy Twitter? — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) April 14, 2022

Responding to the poll, Musk tweeted his appreciation.

Thanks for the support! https://t.co/nY4nyRfqcl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2022

On Thursday, Musk offered to pay $54.20 per share of Twitter Inc TWTR, $43 billion to buy the social media giant in its entirety.

The question was answered by 19,494 people. The final results: 73% of people were in favor of Elon Musk being the new owner, and 27% of people disagreed with the buyout.

Responding to one of the tweets, Musk said that it's time for Twitter to offer the option of long-form tweets.

My most immediate takeaway from this novella of a thread is that Twitter is *way* overdue for long form tweets! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2022

Several followers started responding to the poll and put forward their point, saying Musk shouldn’t spend so much on buying Twitter, instead should direct the money to fight world hunger or build shelters for homeless people.

Why mr Elon, you can spend money for poor ppl there are millions poor and many homeless do something to provide shelter for homeless and low income ppl — Jaan (@Jaan008105731) April 16, 2022

No.He should use the money for something useful like world hunger or homelessness or something else worthwhile — One of the best (@lifeishard106) April 15, 2022

Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Hawk on flickr