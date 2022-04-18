Here's How Much Money Joe Biden Made In 2021
Ever wondered how much the President of the United States makes or if he has to file taxes like the rest of American workers?
What Happened: President Joe Biden earned $610,710 in 2021, according to his tax filings for that year. He filed jointly with his wife, Jill Biden.
The official salary of the President of the United States is $400,000 annually. Biden earned $378,333 as president in 2021, since his role didn’t begin until his Jan. 20, 2021 inauguration date, according to a USA Today article (which numbers are rounded up or down).
Along with his salary from being the president, the Bidens also reported $53,000 in pensions and annuities and $46,000 in Social Security benefits. The couple also received $62,000 from Giacoppa Corp and CelticCapri Corp, two S corporations created for the Biden’s speaking and writing engagement earnings.
Jill Biden does not receive a salary as the First Lady of the White House. She earned $67,000 teaching at Northern Virginia Community College in 2021.
In 2021, the Bidens donated $17,394 to 10 charities with the largest a $5,000 donation to the Beau Biden Foundation.
Why It’s Important: The Bidens have made their tax records of the past 24 years public according to a statement from the White House.
The President of the United States making their tax return was a tradition that was broken during former President Donald Trump’s time in the White House, according to USA Today.
Trump re-entered the billionaires list in 2021 thanks to his stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, which is going public via SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC).
Photo: President Joe Biden Facebook page
