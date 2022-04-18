 Skip to main content

Here's How Much Money Joe Biden Made In 2021
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 18, 2022 5:13pm   Comments
Ever wondered how much the President of the United States makes or if he has to file taxes like the rest of American workers?

What Happened: President Joe Biden earned $610,710 in 2021, according to his tax filings for that year. He filed jointly with his wife, Jill Biden.

The official salary of the President of the United States is $400,000 annually. Biden earned $378,333 as president in 2021, since his role didn’t begin until his Jan. 20, 2021 inauguration date, according to a USA Today article (which numbers are rounded up or down).

Along with his salary from being the president, the Bidens also reported $53,000 in pensions and annuities and $46,000 in Social Security benefits. The couple also received $62,000 from Giacoppa Corp and CelticCapri Corp, two S corporations created for the Biden’s speaking and writing engagement earnings. 

Jill Biden does not receive a salary as the First Lady of the White House. She earned $67,000 teaching at Northern Virginia Community College in 2021.

In 2021, the Bidens donated $17,394 to 10 charities with the largest a $5,000 donation to the Beau Biden Foundation.

Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Joe Biden 

Why It’s Important: The Bidens have made their tax records of the past 24 years public according to a statement from the White House.

The President of the United States making their tax return was a tradition that was broken during former President Donald Trump’s time in the White House, according to USA Today.

Trump re-entered the billionaires list in 2021 thanks to his stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, which is going public via SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC).

Photo: President Joe Biden Facebook page

