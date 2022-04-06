Here's How Much Donald Trump Is Worth

A list is out breaking down the top billionaires around the world, and one former president might be excited to see the results.

What Happened: Donald Trump is worth $3 billion, according to the newly released Forbes Billionaires List. The total ranks Trump 1,012th on the list of billionaires, a far cry from his former place among the top 250 richest people in the world.

Trump’s main wealth source is listed as real estate, and it is also noted that he owns golf courses, a winery and licenses his name for companies and products around the world.

The biggest impact to Trump’s wealth in 2021 shouldn’t come as a surprise to investors. The announcement of Trump Media & Technology going public via SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition DWAC helped boost Trump’s wealth.

Forbes estimates that the SPAC deal added $430 million to Trump’s wealth in 2021. It is estimated that Trump owns at least 50% of Trump Media & Technology to get these new financial figures.

Trump was a member of the Forbes 400 list from 1997 to 2016 before dropping off and seeing his wealth drop throughout his time as President of the United States. Here are the wealth figures for Trump dating back to 2018:

2018: $3.1 billion

2019: $3.1 billion

2020: $2.1 billion

2021: $2.4 billion

2022: $2.4 billion

Trump dropped out of the Forbes 400 list in 2021 for the first time in 25 years, a year after ranking 339th. The highest wealth figure of the last decade for Trump was $4.5 billion in 2016.

Why It’s Important: Trump Media & Technology was launched to take on several social media platforms including Twitter Inc TWTR and Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL owned YouTube.

The company launched Truth Social as a social media platform without censorship, and it has appealed to many fans of Trump, conservative voices and people who were once banned from Twitter and YouTube.

Trump himself has posted only once on Truth Social and has not been active on the platform recently. He also has 835,000 followers, a fraction of the more than 80 million followers he once had on Twitter.

The bad news for Trump is since the list was compiled, his net worth has likely declined. Shares of Digital World are down 15% year-to-date in 2022.

Downloads of Truth Social have dropped, and the platform is seeing the former president not using it. The appointment of Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk to the Twitter Board of Directors also has some suggesting Trump could be added back to Twitter, which could prove to be a negative catalyst for Truth Social and the SPAC associated with it.

Rather ironically, a move to bring Trump back to Twitter and give him a larger voice and influence over world matters could cause a massive hit to his increased wealth.

Price Action: Digital World Acquisition shares are down 2.41% to $46.84 on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on Flickr