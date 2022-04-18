Booking Holdings Appoints Omri Morgenshtern As CEO Of Agoda
- Online travel and related services provider Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) has appointed Omri Morgenshtern as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Agoda, effective July 1, 2022.
- Omri Morgenshtern has served as Agoda's COO since July 2018.
- After ten years at Agoda and serving as CEO since 2018, John Brown has been named Chair, Agoda.
- Omri Morgenshtern joined Agoda in 2014 as Senior Product Owner, Algorithms and Learning Systems, and was later promoted to VP of Product Development, then to Chief Product Officer before taking on the role of COO in 2018.
- Booking Holdings has six primary consumer-facing brands, including Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK, and OpenTable.
- Price Action: BKNG shares are trading lower by 1.50% at $2,193.85 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Management