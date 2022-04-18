34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) shares climbed 66.3% to $6.47 after the company announced a multi-year contract with Verizon to provide 5G core network functions.
- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS) gained 28.7% to $33.53 after the company announced it will be acquired by ArchiMed Group for $33.50 per share in cash.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) jumped 25% to $16.99. Forge Global Holdings named James H. Herbert, II to its Board of Directors, effective as of April 12.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) shares gained 21.3% to $2.6798.
- BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NILE) rose 17% to $0.6436 following a 5% decline on Thursday.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 16.7% to $1.0150 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) gained 13% to $3.73.
- San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) jumped 11.6% to $12.07.
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) shares rose 11.1% to $2.7116 after surging around 70% on Thursday. Ally Bridge Group recently reported a purchase of roughly 21.176 million shares of MedAvail Holdings for an average price of $1.06 per share.
- Enservco Corporation (NASDAQ: ENSV) jumped 10.5% to $2.9080. Enservco delayed filing of Form 10-K to restate 2021 Form 10-Qs to account for company's utilization of deferred tax liabilities.
- Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) gained 9.9% to $9.36 after the company announced a multi-year contract with BP for the supply of chargers and related services to support BP's global EV charging network.
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) jumped 9.1% to $2.6615.
- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) gained 8.1% to $5.64.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) rose 7.3% to $3.52.
Losers
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares tumbled 33.9% to $4.0750. Nektar Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb Co jointly decided to end the global clinical development program for bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo. Goldman Sachs downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from Neutral to Sell and announced a $3 price target.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) fell 23.9% to $1.8464. Gaucho Group recently reported FY21 revenues of $4.9 million.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) fell 19.6% to $7.12 after the company announced it has voluntarily withdrawn the BLA/sNDA for U2 for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma.
- Genius Group Limited (NYSE: GNS) dipped 19.5% to $6.40.
- UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE: USER) dropped 19.3% to $8.40.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) fell 18.6% to $12.25.
- AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) declined 17.3% to $1.8599.
- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) fell 14% to $2.2889.
- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) dipped 12.6% to $3.55.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) dropped 12.7% to $13.05.
- Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) dropped 12.5% to $1.7910.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) shares fell 12.5% to $1.8893. Mullen Automotive plans to start Electric Vehicle battery pack production in its research & development facility in California.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) fell 12.4% to $2.1550 after the company announced a shareholders meeting to vote on voluntarily delisting the company's American Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange. DiDi Global said its total revenue dropped to 40.8 billion yuan ($6.40 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, down from 46.7 billion yuan in the year-ago period.
- WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) dipped 11.6% to $5.88.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) fell 11.4% to $8.13.
- Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) dipped 10.3% to $8.88.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) fell 10.3% to $23.69 after jumping over 65% on Thursday.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) dipped 9.5% to $4.4450. Mersana Therapeutics Director Andrew Hack recently reported the purchase of 598,086 shares at an average price of $4.18/share.
- HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) fell 8.1% to $54.12.
- The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) dropped 8.1% to $76.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
