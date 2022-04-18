XPO Logistics Adds Two New Less-Than-Truckload Terminals
- XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) expanded its North American LTL network with the upcoming openings of two less-than-truckload (LTL) terminals: Adelanto, California terminal and Conley, Georgia terminal.
- The Adelanto terminal expands XPO's footprint in San Bernardino County, where an influx of business development is driving demand for LTL services.
- The Conley terminal will be a sister site to XPO's existing terminal and freight assembly center in Atlanta, adding pickup-and-delivery capacity in a high-volume metropolitan area.
- Mario Harik, acting president, less-than-truckload, and chief information officer of XPO Logistics, stated, "We're making strategic investments to optimize our network for the long-term. In California, demand is on the rise from manufacturing and retail expansion in the High Desert area. Atlanta is one of the largest LTL regions in the South, and a freight gateway into Florida."
- The company will have added 345 cumulative net new doors under the plan with the two new openings.
- Price Action: XPO shares are trading lower by 0.66% at $56.41 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.