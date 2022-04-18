 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

XPO Logistics Adds Two New Less-Than-Truckload Terminals
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 9:47am   Comments
Share:
XPO Logistics Adds Two New Less-Than-Truckload Terminals
  • XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPOexpanded its North American LTL network with the upcoming openings of two less-than-truckload (LTL) terminals: Adelanto, California terminal and Conley, Georgia terminal.
  • The Adelanto terminal expands XPO's footprint in San Bernardino County, where an influx of business development is driving demand for LTL services.
  • The Conley terminal will be a sister site to XPO's existing terminal and freight assembly center in Atlanta, adding pickup-and-delivery capacity in a high-volume metropolitan area.
  • Mario Harik, acting president, less-than-truckload, and chief information officer of XPO Logistics, stated, "We're making strategic investments to optimize our network for the long-term. In California, demand is on the rise from manufacturing and retail expansion in the High Desert area. Atlanta is one of the largest LTL regions in the South, and a freight gateway into Florida."
  • The company will have added 345 cumulative net new doors under the plan with the two new openings.
  • Price Action: XPO shares are trading lower by 0.66% at $56.41 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XPO)

Investors Moved These 8 Stocks On Thursday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
11 Stocks That Moved From Wednesday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics Divests Intermodal Business To STG Logistics For $710M
All The Stocks That Moved Friday From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com