After March Crash, China Eastern Resumes Boeing 737 Model Flying: WSJ
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 7:43am   Comments
After March Crash, China Eastern Resumes Boeing 737 Model Flying: WSJ

China Eastern Airlines Corp (NYSE: CEA) resumed passenger flights of its Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737-800 model aircraft after grounding the planes for nearly a month following a crash of one of the planes, reported WSJ.

While the airline's Boeing 737-800 planes have resumed operations, China Eastern said on Monday that it is still investigating and conducting assessments on a batch of 737-800 planes manufactured around the same time as the plane that crashed.

Related: Boeing 737 MAX Lands In China Amid Uncertainty Over Model's Return: Reuters

According to a representative from China Eastern, the grounding of the flights was an emergency measure to undertake system tests on each of the 737-800 aircraft to examine airworthiness data. 

The cause of the crash, which involved one of the quickest descents of a commercial aviation airliner in history, has puzzled aviation specialists. The flight, MU5735, took off from Kunming in the southern Chinese province of Yunnan and dropped about 22,000 feet in 72 seconds before collapsing into a mountain on its way to Guangzhou.

RelatedBoeing 737 Passenger Jet China Crash New Evidence Suggests Midair Breakup: Bloomberg

Price Action: CEA shares closed higher by 1.23% at $16.84 on Thursday, and BA is trading lower by 0.07% at $181.80 during the premarket session on Monday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

