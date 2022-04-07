Boeing 737 MAX Lands In China Amid Uncertainty Over Model's Return: Reuters
- A Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX intended for China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) subsidiary Shanghai Airlines landed in Shanghai on Thursday, according to flight-tracking websites, amid uncertainty about when the model will resume flying in China, reported Reuters.
- Flight BOE631 from Guam came more than three weeks after the first 737 MAX bound for a Chinese customer since a 2019 grounding began its journey from Seattle to Boeing's completion plant in Zhoushan.
- The plane, painted in Shanghai Airlines livery, had been stuck on the ground in Guam since March 15 due to a minor technical issue.
- Boeing stated that it was transferring the plane to its Zhoushan plant to be closer to its customer and to support a smooth and convenient delivery process.
- "The airplane will be delivered only when the customer is ready," Boeing said. The flight to Shanghai came while Chinese authorities were investigating China Eastern's safety process after the March 21 disaster of a 737-800, which killed all 132 people on board.
- Related: Boeing May Not Win Certification For 737 MAX 10 By Year-End, Warns FAA: Reuters
- Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 1% at $180.50 during the premarket session on Thursday. CEA shares closed lower by 1.29% at $16.89 on Wednesday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.