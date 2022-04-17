 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Declares Twitter Board's Interest 'Not Aligned' With Holders, Says Look Out For Other Bidders
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 17, 2022 2:04pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Declares Twitter Board's Interest 'Not Aligned' With Holders, Says Look Out For Other Bidders

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said that the Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) board should be more concerned about other potential bidders than himself. 

Last week, Musk offered to pay $54.20 per share of Twitter, $41 billion for buying the social network in its entirety. 

Responding to a tweet by a user about whether the Twitter board’s plan could amount to “criminal negligence,” Musk said the plan could be “more of a concern about other potential bidders” instead of “just” him.

Unhappy with the offer, the Twitter Board imposed a so-called “poison pill” to prevent Musk’s takeover attempt.

Also Read: This Fund Manager Thinks Musk Will Make a Sweetened Bid For Twitter On 4/20

On Friday, Twitter set up a shareholder rights plan that could prevent Musk’s acquisition bid. 

The plan is exercisable if a party acquires 15% of the stock without prior approval, and seeks to ensure that anyone taking control of Twitter through open market accumulation pays all shareholders an appropriate control premium.

Replying to another tweet talking about Board members’ stock holdings, Musk said that with the departure of Jack Dorsey, the Board held very few shares of the company.  

Musk added that the economic interests of the Board are not aligned with shareholders. 

In response to tweets about board members who could make or break the social media giant, Dorsey said it's been an ongoing problem at Twitter.

Early in April, Musk said he had become Twitter's largest shareholder by having 73.5 million shares. A day later his disclosed stake dropped to 73.1 million shares or 9.1% of the company.

Musk was quickly dethroned as the company's largest shareholder when a new SEC filing showed that Vanguard Group is now the biggest shareholder of Twitter with a 10.3% stake in the company. That's 82.4 million shares, worth $3.7 billion as of Friday's close.

Also Read: Elon Musk's 'Funding Secured' Tweets Ruled False By A Judge: Court Filing Released

Photo: Courtesy of Daniel Oberhaus on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + TWTR)

This Fund Manager Thinks Musk Will Make a Sweetened Bid For Twitter On 4/20
Analyst Details Tesla's Giga Shanghai Reopening Plans: Here's How It Works
Tesla Does An Apple By Opting to Leave This Accessory Out As Standard Feature; Elon Musk Explains Why
This Twitter Board Member Hasn't Used His Verified Account; Called Out For Not Using Own Product
Elon Musk's 'Funding Secured' Tweets Ruled False By A Judge: Court Filing Released
Dogecoin Co-Founder Attacks Elon Musk For Twitter's 'Hostile Takeover'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Board Elon Musk hostile bid Jack DorseyNews Top Stories Markets Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com