Football Fans Are Rejoicing; The USFL Returns After Over 35 Years

After being gone for over 35 years, the United States Football League is back in action this weekend, as the season kicked off with a thrilling inaugural game on Saturday night.

What Happened: The USFL was dissolved in 1985 after just three seasons, but it has been brought back to life by Fox Sports, a division of Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX).

The season began on Saturday with the Birmingham Stallions defeating the New Jersey Generals, 28-24, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

The teams traded scores throughout the game, which was decided in the final seconds of play. Stallions Quarterback J'Mar Smith, who entered the game in the second half after starter Alex McGough was injured, rushed for a two-yard touchdown with 29 seconds left for the victory.

On Sunday, the Houston Gamblers notched a 17-12 win over the Michigan Panthers, in a game that aired on NBC, a division of Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Peacock.

The two remaining games on Sunday are Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Pittsburgh Maulers. Which have yet to be played at the time of publication.

The USFL decided to play all of its games in Birmingham to reduce the costs of its opening season. The league first launched its 12-team league in the spring of 1983, expanding to 18 teams in its second season, and dissolved after the 1985 season.

While many football fans are thrilled to have additional games to watch this spring, the new league is also facing a legal challenge. An organization representing the owners of the original USFL has filed a lawsuit in federal court to prevent Fox Sports from launching the new version of the league.

