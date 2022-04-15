Bob Parsons Visits Detroit To Tee Up New PXG Facility: What You Need To Know

Bob Parsons, the billionaire founder of GoDaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) and Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG), traveled to Detroit to celebrate the grand opening ofthe company's newest retail store on Thursday night.

The store is in Troy, a suburb about 25 minutes north of downtown.

“Detroit is the eighth largest golf community in the country,” Parsons said. ‘People love the game. Within a few miles of the store there are 95 different golf courses.”

PXG's Latest: The PXG team was also celebrating the recent launch of the Gen 5 irons and drivers, PXG’s newest clubs yet. The new irons offer players more control and fee while also maximizing distance.

“We killed it with these sticks!” Parsons told the crowd.

PXG killed it with the Troy facility as well. The store has three full-sized hitting bays where customers can get custom fitted for clubs. Each bay is equipped with Trackman launch monitors, the most advanced and expensive technology available.

Parsons founded PXG in 2014, and the Troy location is the brand’s 13th retail location in the country. Parsons and his wife Renee cut the ribbon with Troy Mayor Ethan Baker. Other notable guests include Michigan football legends Barry Sanders and Jim Harbaugh.

The Last Word: In less than 10 years, PXG has made an impressive impact in the golf industry with professional golfers like Zach Johnson, Patrick Reed, Jason Kokrak and many others using the clubs.

PXG offers more flexibility to golfers who use PXG clubs compared to other brands, Parsons said, giving the example that players only need to have seven clubs in their bags that are PXG clubs, whereas most companies require players to use an entire bag of their clubs.